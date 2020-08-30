PCG deploys K-9 units to LRT-1

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Coast Guard is deploying K-9 teams to the Light Rail Transit 1.

In a statement, the PCG said Commandant Admiral George Ursabia Jr. gave the order in light of the Jolo blasts that claimed at least 15 people as the country continues its fight against COVID-19.

Authorities have said the Abu Sayyaf Group was responsible for the blasts, which also hurt at least 75 others.

The PCG said the deployment was also in response to the directive of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade for the PCG to help ensure safety and security in various public transportation hubs in Metro Manila.

Ursabia urged the public to cooperate with the authorities and stay vigilant.

“We are also enjoining our commuters to immediately report the presence of any suspicious items, activities, or individuals at the vicinity of our train stations,” he said.

“Rest assured that we will immediately perform necessary actions to prevent succeeding threats to public safety and security,” he added.

The blasts on Aug. 24 prompted authorities to put Metro Jolo on lockdown.

Some members of the military and the police also called on the national government to impose martial law in Sulu for the enforcement of peace and order.