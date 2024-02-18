PCG, BFAR ordered to maintain presence in West Philippine Sea

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has ordered the Philippine Coast Guard and Bureau of Aquatic Resources to maintain their presence in the West Philippine Sea.

PCG spokesperson on the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said the President, in particular, ordered them to continue their “rational deployment” in Bajo de Masinloc.

“We know for a fact na ang ‘Bajo de Masinloc’ is a traditional fishing ground ‘no for the Filipinos particularly ang ating mga kababayan sa Zambales, sa Pangasinan at in different parts dito sa coastal area ng Northern Luzon,” Tarriela explained.

He said for the rotational deployment, the PCG maintained its presence in Philippine waters from Feb. 1 to 9.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, meanwhile, deployed its personnel after their shift.

The BFAR, in particular, deployed BRP Datu Tamblot or the MMOV-3005, which he said was even overshadowed by Chinese Coast Guard vessel 3105 during the deployment.

Also deployed by the BFAR were

Cessna Caravan, the RP-1077, Cessna 208-B and its aircraft that came from Clark, Pampanga.

“It is now the guidance of our President…,” he said.