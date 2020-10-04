PCCI appoints Nina Mangio as chair of 46th PBC&E which will tackle business challenges amid pandemic

by Don Orozco

EBC Contributing Writer @ Silicon Valley, California

The country’s largest business organization, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) has appointed Enunina Mangio as chair of the upcoming 46th Philippine Business Conference and Expo (PBCE) that will tackle business challenges and solutions to help businessmen amid the virus pandemic.

The conference, to be held via ZOOM on October 7 to 8, brings together all the stakeholders of the Philippine business sector to spell out basic directions to bring about sustainable economic growth for the country.

This year’s PBCE theme, “[email protected]”, aims to provide the roadmap for businesses to effectively navigate uncharted territories and for the country to chart a more sustainable and secure future.

This year’s PBCE chair Mangio has been an active member of PCCI, and also serves as Chair of the Philippines-Korean Business Council and Philippines-USA Business Council. She is an honorary consul of the Republic of Liberia in Manila and charter president of the Rotary Club of Fort Bonifacio West.

“I am honored with the appointment. My Chairmanship is exciting and challenging at the same time as it is happening while the country is in a health crisis,” Mangio said.

“We aim to be able to impart innovative solutions to businesses especially on how they can navigate their eco-systems in the new normal,” she noted.

With businesses transitioned to work remotely, use of digital technology, E-commerce and E-business are on the rise to eliminate any long-term business disruptions caused by the current pandemic.

The conference will also closely examine the country’s innovation ecosystem and share innovative strategies and technological innovations that can radically improve business performance.

The PBCE is a venue for policymakers and business and industry captains to meet and exchange ideas on current and pressing issues, as well as on potential business opportunities.

One of the significant highlights of the PBC&E is an audience with President Rodrigo Roa Duterte where the business community will present a set of policy resolutions that resulted from national and regional consultations.

This year’s PBCE chair Mangio or Nina to friends and business associates is the owner of some of the fastest-growing food chains in the country, including Unlimited Korean BBQ Samgyeop Masarap, Yummy Niku Unlimited Japanese BBQ, and Prime Steakhouse.

She is also the chair of the Board and President of Choosers Choice Food and Development Corporation, MAWELL Chemical Corporation, and Servcare International Corporation, an international group engaged in mining, resorts, hotels and casinos, and property management with subsidiaries in the US, Asia and Dubai. A licensed engineer by profession, Nina was unanimously chosen by the PCCI Board headed by known business luminaries including Ambassador Dong Yujuico, Bing Sibal Limjoco, Francis Chua, Sergio Ortiz Luis, Edgardo Lacson, Alfredo Yao, Apolinaario Aure, Bobby Amores, Menardo Jimenez and the newly installed Dennis Uy, Edgar Sia and Felino Palafox.

Net25 TV, the television portal of Eagle Broadcasting Corporation, will be one of the major media establishment to cover this big business event.

Last year’s event, which was chaired by William Co of ICCT, saw participants coming from practically all Philippine Chambers nationwide participated including those from overseas.

(Eagle News Service)