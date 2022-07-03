PBBM wishes his mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, more health, blessings and joy on 93rd bday

(Eagle News) – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., greeted his mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, who turned 93 on Saturday, July 2.

In a Facebook post, President Marcos Jr., greeted his mother “the happiest of birthdays” and wished her “continued health, blessings and joy.”

He also posted a picture of the former First Lady, with a collage of three of her photos in the background — one when she was still a young bride with the late President Marcos; another with Marcos Jr in his younger days; and the third was a photo of her at her son’s inauguration as the 17th president of the country.

“I join the country in greeting our mother the happiest of birthdays! We wish you continued health, blessings, and joy,” President Marcos Jr., said.

On her 93rd birthday, one of the former First Lady’s fondest wishes for her son to be elected as the country’s president has come true.

Two days before her birthday, Marcos Jr., was inaugurated as the Philippine president and returned to Malacanang, 36 years after the family was overthrown due to the 1986 People Power.

Marcos Jr., also posted photos of the family and special guests enjoying a night of music with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra and renowned pianist Cecile Licad at the Palace reception on June 30, after his inaguration.

“Nagtapos ang gabi ng aking inagurasyon sa panonood ng pagtatanghal ni Cecile Licad at ng Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra – mga yaman natin sa larangan ng kultura at sining! Gaya ng aking idiniin sa aking talumpati – ako ay kampante sa galing at husay na taglay ng Pilipino!” the President said.

Licad was a musical prodigy whom the former First Lady supported and sponsored so she could study music abroad. She eventually gained international acclaim. In 1981, she received the Leventritt Competition Gold Medal. She was also awarded the Grand Prix du Disque Frédéric Chopin in 1985, in the piano and orchestra works category by the Chopin Society for her recording of Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 2, with André Previn conducting the London Philharmonic. The rest was history.

The President later posted a photo of Licad embracing her patron, the former First Lady, after her performance on the night of June 30 inside Malacanang.

(Eagle News Service)