PBBM thanks Indonesia, Singapore for their way of assimilating Filipino workers in their countries

(Eagle News) — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. thanked Indonesia and Singapore for their way of assimilating Filipino nationals in their countries.

President Marcos Jr. started his state visit to Indonesia on Sunday, September 4, which will last until September 6, upon the invitation of Indonesian president Joko Widodo. After that, he will go to Singapore to meet Singapore president Halimah Yacob and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople said Sunday, Sept. 4, that Marcos Jr’s meeting with the Filipino community in Indonesia on the first day of his state visit showed his concern for migrant workers.

In his departure statement released by the Palace on Sunday, Sept. 4, Marcos said he would be sharing with the Filipinos in Indonesia and Singapore his administration’s commitment and plans to accelerate government efforts to protect the rights and ensure the welfare of overseas Filipinos.

“And beyond that, we must thank Singapore and Indonesia for the way that they have welcomed and allowed to assimilate our Filipino nationals into their society, into their economy, and into their daily lives,” he said.

“We are always so proud of them, and we are glad to see that our neighbors where our Filipino nationals work and strive also appreciate them for what they do.”

Marcos Jr. in his speech before the Filipino community in Indonesia said that he wanted to know the condition of the Filipinos living in Indonesia, thus he timed the first day of his visit in the country on a Sunday which is usually the “day off” of the OFWs there.

“Tiniyak nga namin na ang pagdating namin Linggo para naman – alam naman natin mga Pilipino, day off ang Linggo. Para makita ko naman kayong lahat. Marami pa tayong mga kasama na hindi makakarating dahil malalayo,” he said.

“Ngunit isasama na lang natin sa ating selebrasyon ngayong araw na ito. Ako’y nagpapasalamat na nabigyan ng pagkakataon na – itong pagkakataon na makapagsalita sa inyong lahat,” he said.

-President Marcos Jr., thanks Filipinos for their sacrifices while working abroad-

The President also thanked the Filipinos in Indonesia for their love for the country and the sacrifices they made for their families. He also noted how the Filipinos working and living in Indonesia have become the Philippines’ ambassadors of goodwill to that nation.

“Taos-puso akong nagpapasalamat sa inyo dahil sa inyong pagmamahal sa ating bayan, sa inyong sakripisyo na inyong dinadaanan para sa inyong mga pamilya, para sa inyong minamahal na Pilipinas,” Marcos Jr. said.

“At kayo ngayon ay naging ambassador of goodwill na ng Pilipinas dito sa Indonesia. Kaya naman, kami’y magpapasalamat din at dito sa Indonesia, napakaganda ang pangalan ng Pilipino sa inyong mga kasama dito.”

Ople also noted how the Marcos administrations gives priority to Filipinos working abroad.

“Unang-una, ang primary agenda natin talaga is makadaupang palad ‘yung mga OFWs na nandito,” Ople, the DMW secretary, said in a press briefing on the sidelines of the chief executive’s state visit.

“First state visit ni President and I think it’s symbolic na sa unang araw pa lang gusto na niya ang una niyang maka-meet ‘yung ating OFWs. So it tells a lot about his concern for our workers,” she said.

Ople said that there are 7,448 Filipinos in Indonesia.

(Eagle News Service)