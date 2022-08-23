PBBM suspends gov’t work, classes in public schools until Aug. 24 due to “Florita” rains

(Eagle News) – President Ferdinnd “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., suspended classes in all levels in public schools as well as government from 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, until Wednesday, August 24, due to the continuous strong rains brought about by storm Florita.

The suspension was recommended by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) in Metro Manila and the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan, Zambales and Bataan to prevent any untoward incidents and “ensure the safety of the general public.”

The decision on whether to suspend work in private offices and classes in private schools will be left to the discretion of the private companies.

The suspension excludes frontline offices doing emergency work and services.

“The heavy rains pose possible risks to the general public based on the recommendations of the Office of Civil Defense,” the Office of the Press Secretary said in a statement.

