PBBM signs No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act

(Eagle News)–Students can now take their periodic and final examinations even with unpaid tuition and other school fees.

This was after President Bongbong Marcos signed Republic Act 11984, or the “No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act” on March 11, covering all public and private basic (K to 12) institutions, higher education institutions, and technical vocational institutions (TVIs).

“All public and private educational institutions covered by this Act are hereby mandated to accommodate and allow Disadvantaged Students unable to pay tuition and other fees to take the periodic and final examinations without requiring a permit.”

“Provided, however, that in the case of K to 12 students, the mandate shall be for the entire school year,” the law said.

Under the law, the municipal, city and provincial social welfare and development officer, or the regional office of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) shall also issue the necessary certificate on the disadvantaged status of the student due to calamities, emergencies, force majeure, and other good or justifiable reasons in accordance with the rules and regulations (IRR) issued by the agency.

The law, however, said all this was without prejudice to the right and power of the educational institutions to impose requirements for the collection of these unpaid fees.

These include the submission of a promissory note, the withholding of records and credentials of students and such other legal and administrative remedies available to them.

All covered public and private educational institutions found violating the law shall be subject to administrative sanctions.

These may be imposed by the Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

The law said the DSWD, in consultation with all relevant stakeholders, shall promulgate the implementing rules and regulations of the law, including the definition of the term “Disadvantaged Student” and the criteria and requirements for the effectivity of the issuance of the needed certifications by different entities involved to carry out the law.