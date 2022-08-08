PBBM says 15.2-M learners already enrolled; notes full face-to-face classes to spur economic growth

DepEd says August 22 school opening to push through as scheduled

(Eagle News) — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said that the resumption of face-to-face classes this month (August) would revive the economy amid the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic as he cited enrollment figures of 15.2 million learners for this coming school year.

In his weekly vlog, President Marcos said that the full implementation of face-to-face classes would resume as scheduled. This would further open up other sectors like transportation, food, retail and business.

The successful implementation of full face-to-face classes would also mean the return of more jobs, and lead to further economic growth.

“Kaya’t kapag ito (face-to-face classes) ay naging matagumpay, hindi lang ito balik eskwela kundi balik negosyo, balik hanapbuhay at balik kaunlaran,” the President said.

The Department of Education (DepEd) earlier announced that the school year will start on August 22.

Blended learning will still be allowed until October 31 while all public and private schools are expected to transition to the five-day in-person classes starting November 2.

Marcos said that the 15.2 million enrollees this school year would benefit millions more because of the additional jobs created.

“Kailangan natin maintindihan na ang bilang ng tao na apektado sa pagbubukas ng face-to-face classes ay higit pa sa numerong ito,” he said.

“Kakailanganin ng mga estudyante na mag-commute papuntang eskwelahan. Kaya’t ang ating transport sector ay muli ring magkakaroon ng karagdagang trabaho. Kailangan din ay handa ang mga pampasaherong sasakyan na ipatupad ang minimum safety standards.” he added.

He also cited the need for adequate school supplies and materials for students returning to in-person learning.

“Kailangan rin ng mga estudyante ng mga school supplies at materyales. Isama mo na ‘yung pagkain kaya’t ang ating retail industry ay may karagdagang influx din ng salapi,” he said.

And since children would go back to school physically, more parents would now have more time to return to work.

He said this would address unemployment as more jobs will be available once in-person learning resumes.

“Ito’y masasabi ring malaking tulong sa malawakang kilusan natin ng pagbubukas ng ekonomiya. Maraming industriya ang magiging bahagi at makikinabang sa hakbang na ito kung kaya’t dapat nating siguruhin na ang lahat ay handang-handa,” Marcos said.



(Eagle News Service)