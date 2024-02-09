PBBM: Reforms to be limited to Constitution’s economic provisions

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has said reforms in the Constitution will be limited to the economic, aimed only at boosting the country’s economy.

The President made the statement as talk of Charter Change became rife in the House of Representatives, with congressmen hoping for a plebiscite on Cha-Cha as early as July.

Senators, on the other hand, see no hurry, as the chair of the Senate subcommittee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes, Senator Sonny Angara, maintained a Cha-Cha plebiscite synchronized with the 2025 elections was more practical.

“I want to make it clear. This administration’s position in introducing reforms to our Constitution extends to economic matters alone, or those strategically aimed at boosting our country’s economy. Nothing more,” the President said, urging the public to defend the sanctity of the Constitution, the nation’s territorial integrity and the people’s sovereign will.

He said “in any event,” the government will continue to “push hard to attract more foreign investments to significantly help us achieve our ambition of upper middle-class income status by 2025.”

While there was a decrease by 16 percent of net foreign direct investment inflows, he noted that the Philippine economy, as it is, continues to grow and is expected to grow further by 6.5 to 7.5 percent this year.

“I will not stand idly by, but rather, will proactively confront these (constitutional) issues head on,” he said.