PBBM now free from all Covid symptoms, could be released from isolation on Friday, July 15

(Eagle News) — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is already “free from all symptoms of COVID-19” and could be released from isolation on Friday, July 15, according to Malacanang.

Citing the latest health bulletin on President Marcos, Palace Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles on Wednesday, July 13, said that President has been free from all symptoms of Covid-19 for the past two days

The President’s lead physician Dr. Samuel Zacate visited Marcos in his residence at 10 am Wednesday and gave him a thorough examination, Angeles said.

“Dr. Zacate gave the happy news that on the 5th and 6th day of his isolation, the President is now free from all symptoms of Covid-19,” she said.

On his 6th day of isolation, Zacate reported that Marcos “has no cough, no fever, no nasal stuffiness, and no nasal itchiness and basically asymptomatic as of this time being.”

“The President’s vital signs are all within normal limit. He has no signs of respiratory distress and very comfortable,” Angeles said quoting Dr. Zacate’s latest health bulletin.

The doctor said that “if there is no reappearance of any sign and symptoms related to Covid-19, and provided further that he has no fever” for the next 24 hours, the President can be released from isolation on Friday, July 15.

-Marcos Jr., ready for face-to-face engagements, says Palace-

Marcos has already finished all his medications and based on his clinical opinion, and is ready to go back to his face-to-face engagements, according to Dr. Zacate.

But the President still needs to complete his seven-day isolation as mandated by the health department’s protocol, Angeles said.

“If all the aforementioned conditions as stated in the DOH Protocol are met, the President will be given a Certificate of Home Isolation by Dr Zacate. Until then, he will be closely monitored by his lead physician,” Angeles said.

The Palace said that despite testing positive for Covid-19, Marcos has not slowed down from his work and has been presiding cabinet meetings via teleconferencing.

President Marcos Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday, July 8, after taking an antigen test. Malacanang reported then that the President had a “slight fever.” All his close contacts were likewise advised to take precautionary measures, isolate if they have any symptoms, and follow protocols for close contacts.

Since then, the President has been working from home and doing meetings virtually.

This is the second time that Marcos Jr., had COVID-19. The first time was at the height of the pandemic last 2020.

