PBBM meets with UK ex-PM Blair to discuss BARMM peace process, other global issues

Concrete ways to address food security, climate change, trade also discussed

(Eagle News) — Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr., met with United Kingdom’s former prime minister Tony Blair on Wednesday, September 21,to discuss developments on the peace process, food security and climate change among others.

Blair is currently the Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute For Global Change.

Marcos was also with First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos when he met with the former UK leader.

“We tackled the optimistic peace process in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and explored concrete ways to address other priority issues in the global economy such as food security, climate action, and trade,” he said in a Facebook post.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and House Speaker Martin Romualdez were also present during President Marcos Jr’s meeting with Blair.

Marcos had earlier said that he would meet with various world leaders at the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly where he spoke during the opening session on Tuesday, September 20.

He also vowed to forge more partnerships to uplift the Philippine economy and meet with key business leaders and executives to encourage investments in the country. This will help, he said, in the Philippines’ post pandemic recovery.

“In the coming days — so besides the meetings with the political leadership, it will also be for potential investors, other business leaders dahil gusto natin para paahunin nga natin, para pasiglahin natin ang ekonomiya na makapag-invest at ‘pag nag-invest mayroong bagong negosyo. Kapag may bagong negosyo, may trabaho,” he said in his earlier meeting with the Filipino community held in New Jersey.

