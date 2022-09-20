PBBM meets with top execs of Boeing, and US sustainable energy firms NuScale, WasteFuel

Strengthening aviation, energy sector a priority, says PHL president

(Eagle News) – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., held a series of meetings with American private companies in New York, including top managers of aerospace firm Boeing, and two energy and fuel firms.

Marcos Jr., met with top executives of NuScale Power, an American energy company founded in 2007, and with WasteFuel, a California-based company which produces renewable fuels through proven technologies.

After that, he met with executives of Boeing, a leading global aerospace company which has been the premier manufacturer of commercial jetliner for decades.

The meetings happened on September 19, a day before his scheduled speaking engagement before the United Nations General Assembly.

“We met with senior executives from the US-based companies NuScale Power, WasteFuel, and Boeing to discuss how we could work together to strengthen the aviation and energy sectors in the Philippines,” President Marcos Jr said in his Facebook post.

“We are committed to the administration’s goal of sustainable development and are hopeful that companies like them can help us achieve our goals for the welfare of our people,” he said.

-Supplying the PHL energy needs-

The President’s press secretary Atty. Trixie Cruz-Angeles said that renewable energy and sustainable fuels are important to the Marcos administration, thus the meeting with the executives of these companies.

This is to supply the country’s energy needs amid the expected surge in economic activity in the post-pandemic recovery efforts.

Angeles said that the efforts to look for electricity and energy supplies to proper business are a priority of the Marcos government.

“Isa po iyong energy sa mga…energy provider sa tulad nga ng nabanggit natin mayroong mga new and sustainable fuels na businesses na kausap ang ating Pangulo, mayroon din pong mga providers ng renewable energy. So, huwag pong mag-alala parati po nating iniisip dahil essential po na bahagi ng pag-transform sa ating ekonomiya ang energy,” she said.

-Scalable advanced nuclear technology-

NuScale’s mission, according to its website, is “to provide scalable advanced nuclear technology for the production of electricity, heat, and clean water to improve the quality of life for people around the world.”

It is known for its NuScale VOYGR™ — small modular reactor (SMR) power plants that “offer a scalable solution incorporating enhanced safety, improved affordability, and extended flexibility for diverse electrical and process heat applications.”

“NuScale’s scalable design offers the benefits of carbon-free energy and reduces the financial commitments associated with gigawatt-sized nuclear facilities,” NuScale said in its website.

-Transforming waste into renewable fuels-

WasteFuel, on the other hand, is a US firm that is “revolutionizing mobility and addressing the climate emergency by transforming waste into renewable fuels using proven technologies,” according to its website.

It is “addressing the waste crisis and the climate crisis to create a circular economy will have a radical impact on how we view, value, and treat waste – and how we harness its extraordinary power to mobilize in the 21st century.”

It believes that “a meaningful part of mobility by air, land, and sea can be powered by our waste.”

“WasteFuel utilizes proven, scalable technologies to convert municipal (trash) and agricultural waste into low-carbon fuels, renewable natural gas, and green methanol. We have developed innovative technology pathways to meaningfully improve yields and further reduce emissions,” it said.

Malacanang said that it “is the first project in development for aviation fuel in the Philippines.”

President Marcos Jr’s meeting with top executives of Boeing followed the meeting with the energy firms.

Boeing has a long tradition in aerospace leadership and innovation, and is a top US exporter of jetliners.

There are so far over 10,000 Boeing built commercial jetliners in service around the world.

In his State of the Nation Address last July, the 65-year old Philippine president had vowed to look for solutions to solve the imbalance in the energy demand and supply by looking towards renewable and sustainable energy, as well as re-examining the strategy towards building nuclear power plants in the Philippines.

“At present, our demand for energy far exceeds our reliable supply. We must increase the level of energy production. We must look at every possible option that would be appropriate for the Philippine situation,” he said then.

“There is some room to expand our present power supply through existing power sources, but this is only to a very limited extent. We must build new power plants. We must take advantage of all the best technology that is now available, especially in the areas of renewable energy,” he added.

President Marcos Jr., said that he would optimize and take advantage of his working trip to the US to attract foreign investments in the country and to explore partnerships to improve the Philippine economy.

This is aside from his debut in the world stage through his speaking engagement at the opening of the 77th United Nations General Assembly which takes the theme, “A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.”

(Eagle News Service)