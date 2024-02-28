PBBM leaves for Australia; to address Parliament, witness signing of new deals

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos left for Australia on Wednesday, Feb. 28, to address the Parliament upon the invitation of Governor-General David Hurley.

In his departure speech, the President said he hopes to strengthen Philippine-Australia relations in a wide and diverse range of areas, from defense and security to economic and people-to-people cooperation.

“As part of this visit, I will have the opportunity to address the Parliament of Australia and provide greater detail on the commitments that we place in this partnership and our vision for the future of the Philippines,” the President said.

He said he also “anticipates an enhancement of the mutual understanding between the Philippines and Australia as we share a common vision not just for our bilateral relations but for the peace and security of the region as well.”

He noted the Philippines also has the opportunity to formalize three agreements as part of its expansion of relations with its neighbor.

“Collaboration in these additional fields is a clear indication that the strategic partnership which we have embarked upon provides greater energy and optimism for closer cooperation that is mutually beneficial to both Filipinos and Australians,” he said.

The President is slated to return to the Philippines on Feb. 29.