PBBM leads distribution of over 3,000 land titles to agrarian reform beneficiaries in Caraga

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos on Friday, Feb. 16, led the distribution of over 3,184 land titles to agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in the Caraga region.

In his speech during the event in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur, President Marcos said that while the government has gone a long way in the distribution of land titles under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program, more has to be done.

“Layunin kong matapos ang pamamahagi ng lupang saklaw ng Agrarian Reform Program bago matapos ang aking termino,” he said.

He said the distribution of land titles was only part of the government’s unwavering commitment to free farmers from hunger, poverty, and debt to improve their lives, noting that farmers must be “unshackled from debt, freed from high inputs, and relieved of constraints that impoverish them.”

“Hangga’t baon sa utang ang ating magsasaka, hangga’t nakasangla ang kanilang kinabukasan, hindi makakaahon ang buong bansa,” he added.

During the event, the chief executive also led the ceremonial turn-over of land farm machinery and equipment (FMEs).

He also led the ribbon-cutting of farm-to-market roads (FMRs) markers in Agusan Del Sur.