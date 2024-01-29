PBBM in Vietnam for two-day state visit

Meets officials of Vingroup, Filipino community

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos is in Vietnam for a two-day state visit aimed at boosting relations between the two countries.

The plane carrying President Marcos and his delegation arrived at the Noi Bai International Airport at 3:05 p.m. on Monday, where they were welcomed by Vietnamese officials.

The President met with the Vingroup Company, Vietnam’s largest private company with a $21.1. billion market cap as of April 2023 through its subsidiary VinFast, which has a valuation at $15 billion, on the same day.

During the meeting, the President and company officials discussed a collaboration on artificial intelligence and medical courses, and the ongoing public utility vehicle modernization program in the Philippines, the local processing of nickel, and educational reforms, the Presidential Communications Office said.

The PCO said the President also suggested the potential for electric vehicle assembly in the Philippines, with the Vingroup Company committing to offering 20 scholarships for Filipino students.

The President also met with the Filipino community in Vietnam, whom he thanked for their good reputation in the Philippines’ neighboring country.

Vietnam is home to 7003 overseas Filipino workers, the PCO said.

The President and his delegation are expected to be back in the Philippines on Jan. 31.