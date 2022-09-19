PBBM hails Filipinos in US for bringing honor to PHL, cites dollar remittances that helped PHL economy

(Eagle News) – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., met with the members of the Filipino community in New Jersey on Sunday, September 18, at the start of his working visit to the United States, and hailed them for bringing honor and pride to the country.

He also thanked the Filipinos in US who voted for him.

“Ang pagod po naming ay nawala nalusaw dahil sa mainit na pagtanggap po ninyo,” he said.

Marcos Jr., said he was also “humbled” and “overwhelmed” that so many of the overseas Filipinos in the US, and even from Canada, who came over to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center for the meeting with him.

“Maraming salamat sa inyong tiwala. But also just as important or maybe even more so I would like to pay tribute to all of you and the rest to the almost four and a half Filipinos here in the United States for the role you play and will continue to play in advancing the interest of the Philippines and the Filipino people here in this part of the world. Maraming, maraming salamat ho sa inyong lahat,” the President said.

He recognized how the Filipinos in the US and other parts of the world have brought pride to the country and to fellow Filipinos.

“Kayo po ang nagdadala ng dangal sa ating bansa. Dito sa nakaraang pandemya ay wala po akong narinig na pagpuri ng mga heads of state ng iba kung hindi Pilipino lamang ang nababanggit,” he said.

Filipinos in the US, number around 4.5 million, while those all over the world are estimated at over 10 million.

Marcos Jr., said he knew fully well the significant impact of the Philippine diaspora on the country, especially in terms of supporting the post-pandemic economic recovery.

-Almost 40 percent of dollar remittances from US, says PBBM-

He noted that dollar remittances have hit an all-time high of $34.88 billion in 2021.

This represented a 5.1 percent increase from the $33.19 billion recorded in 2020.

“Our kababayans here, kayo lang dito sa United States, halos 40 porsiyento ng remittance noong 2021 ay galing dito sa Amerika,” he said.

-Tribute to health care workers in the US-

The President also paid tribute to the health workers in the US who have been of much help in that nation’s pandemic response. He noted how many have also lost their lives at the height of the pandemic.

“During this extraordinary and unexpected health crisis, many of our kababayans lost their lives in the process of fulfilling their oath to care for the sick. Filipino nurses in the United States make up four percent of all registered nurses but this proportion, a third of the more than 200 nurses who died from the virus were Filipinos,” the President said.

“In New York City alone, at least 30 Filipino healthcare workers succumbed to the virus. I take this opportunity to extend my condolences to the grieving families and friends here and back home.

I can promise you that this heroism of yours, of our kababayans will not fade into obscurity. Their legacy we will make live on as they continue to inspire our kababayans to show the world what it means to truly be Filipino,” he said.

-Challenge to overseas Filipinos-

President Marcos Jr., also encouraged Filipinos who had long been living abroad to visit the Philippines and invest in the country. Those who are employed abroad could also convince their employers and friends to invest in the Philippines, or to visit as tourists.

“All of you are encouraged to bring home your friends to allow them to experience for themselves why the Philippines has become one of the top tourism destinations in Asia that offers the best islands, the most amazing beaches, and stunning landscapes that cannot be found, cannot be bettered anywhere in the world,” he said.

“Most importantly, introduce them to the grace, the kindness, the hospitality, and the graciousness of all Filipinos,” he said.

The President also encouraged the Overseas Filipinos to think of three things they could do for the country.

“When you get home after this gathering, I would like for you to list down three things that you can do for your country and commit yourself to make them happen. We have a long and bumpy road, full of risks and perils ahead of us as we face this turbulent time in global history,” he said.

“But as your President, I remain confident that with your three things, no matter how small they are, those three things will make us succeed if we all agree to unite and to work together. Kaya’t pagkakaisa pa rin ang ating sigaw,” Marcos added.



(Eagle News Service)