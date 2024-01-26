PBBM: Country can draw inspiration from heroism of SAF 44

(Eagle News)–The country can draw inspiration from the heroism of the 44 Special Action Force troopers who were killed in a firefight in Mamasapano, Maguindanao nine years ago, President Bongbong Marcos said on Thursday, Jan. 25.

In his message during the National Day of Remembrance of the Heroic Sacrifice of the SAF 44, the President said Filipinos should honor them “by never letting down the flag that they fought for” and by being worthy stewards of their devotion to duty, fidelity to the oath, and love for country.

“Let our reverence for these men be always accompanied by a deeper reflection, so we too can summon the fight in ourselves to build a better future for our nation,” the President said.

He said “we would also be disrespecting their memory if we give quarters to those who terrorize our people.”

“We would be devaluing their valor if we cede our territory to those who would trespass upon it,” he said.

“They were warriors for peace who wanted to see the day when swords were pounded into plowshares,” he added.

The 44 policemen were killed in a firefight with Muslim rebels during an operation in a remote village on January 25, 2015.

The operation, codenamed “Oplan Exodus,” successfully neutralized Malaysian bomb maker and Jemaah Islamiyah leader Zulkifli Bin Hir, alias Marwan.

On February 21, 2017, then-President Rodrigo Duterte declared January 25 of every year as the Day of National Remembrance for the troopers through Proclamation No. 164.