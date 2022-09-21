PBBM asks UN member-nations to support PHL bid to be part of UN Security Council

Cites PHL’s experience in peace building and forging cooperation

(Eagle News) — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., appealed for the “valuable support” of all member states of the United Nations for the Philippines’ candidacy to the 15-member UN Security Council for the term 2027 to 2028.

Citing the country’s experience in building peace and forging cooperation, Marcos Jr., said the Philippines could “enrich the work of the Security Council.”

“My country’s experience in building peace and forging new paths of cooperation can enrich the work of the Security Council. And to this end I appeal for the valuable support of all UN Member States for the Philippines’ candidature to the Security Council for the term of 2027-2028,” he said on Tuesday, September 20, during the afternoon session at the opening day of the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He said the Philippines’ success in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in the south of the country was the centerpiece of these efforts towards attacining peace and fostering partnerships.

“The peace that we have forged after many decades of conflict among warring factions and clansmen demonstrates that unity is possible even in the most trying circumstances. Inclusive dialogue involving all stakeholders, including women, the youth, faith leaders and civil society, conducted with patience and good faith has produced a credible and solid foundation for self-government that paves the way for lasting peace and sustainable development,” he said.

President Marcos Jr., in the first Philipine president in eight years to physically attend and address the UN General Assembly.

The last time that the Philippines became a member of the UN Security Council was in the term 2004-2005.

The UN Security Council is composed of 15 member-countries. Five of these are permanent council members: China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The 10 other member countries are elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly (with end of term year) and are considered “non-permanent members” of the UN Security Council. At present, these 10 non-permanent members are the following countries: Albania (2023); Brazil (2023); Gabon (2023); Ghana (2023); India (2022); Ireland (2022); Kenya (2022); Mexico (2022); Norway (2022); and United Arab Emirates (2023).

-The PHL as a founding member of the UN-

The Philippines, however, was one of the signatories of the 1942 UN Declaration which is the basis for the U.N. Charter of 1945. The country was among the 51 original member states, and one of only four Asian nations, that signed this charter, which marked the start of the UN.

President Marcos Jr., referred to this fact in his speech before the UNGA on Tuesday.

He cited the contributions of the late Filipino diplomat Carlos P. Romulo who had served as president of the fourth session of UN General Assembly from 1949 to 1950, and was the first Asian to hold the position. Romulo also served as the UN Security Council four times — twice in 1957, and in 1980 and 1981. Romulo represented the Philippines at the UN, and had served eight Philippine presidents — from Manuel Quezon to Ferdinand Edralin Marcos, the father of the current Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“This world order traces its roots to seventy-seven years ago. Your first Asian predecessor, Mr. President, General Carlos P. Romulo, called on our leaders then to ‘make this floor our last battlefield, to determine in this hall whether humanity is to survive or be wiped out in another holocaust.’

“Our peoples chose survival. They chose cooperation. They chose peace. And by doing so, they made history,” Marcos said.

The 65-year old Philippine president also noted how the country’s United Nations Joint Program on Human Rights was “an example of a constructive approach that puts our people, not our politics, at the center of this work.”

“It provides a model for revitalizing the structures that facilitates solidarity between the United Nations and a sovereign duty-bearer,” he said.

“Our continued solidarity will also benefit from a reformed and more inclusive Security Council and an empowered General Assembly that can hold the Council to account. At the same time, the United Nations must forge ahead with its flagship tradition of global peacekeeping,” he said.

-PBBM: World ready for transformation-

President Marcos Jr., also told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the “world is ready for transformation.”

“It is up to us as leaders of our nations, to move and shape that transformation. The future beckons and we can embark upon that journey as single nations or as a world in harmony. I say let the challenges of one people be the challenges for all nations. And in that way the success of one will be a success for us all,” he said.

He called on all world leaders to work together and stand united so that peace and prosperity could be attained by all.

“The peoples of the world look to their leaders, to us, to make into reality these aspirations for our future. We must not fail them. And if we stand together, we will not fail them. If we stand together, we can only succeed,” he said.

“Let us dream, let us work for those successes for all our nations, united!,” he ended to the applause of the assembly.

