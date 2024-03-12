PBBM arrives in Germany for three-day working visit

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has arrived in Berlin, Germany for a three-day working visit.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, the plane carrying the President, First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, and the Philippine delegation arrived at the Brandenburg International Airport

at 9:49 pm local time (4:49 am in Manila).

The President, First Lady, and the Philippine delegation were ll welcomed by Philippine Ambassador to Germany Irene Susan Natividad and some select personnel from the Philippine Embassy in Berlin, the PCO said.

According to the government,

the chief executive and his delegation will have a three-day working visit, during which he is expected to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

It said he is expected to discuss the Philippine government’s efforts to tap Germany’s expertise on renewable energy.

The President earlier said the Philippines is seeking Germany’s assistance for the country’s energy transition efforts as well as on manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, aerospace, innovation and startups, IT-BPM, and minerals processing.

The President is also expected to meet with the Filipino community in Berlin.

He is expected to head to the Czech Republic for a two-day state visit after his working visit in Germany.