PBBM approves release of P265 million in financial assistance to flood-hit Mindanao areas

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has approved the release of P265 million in financial assistance to flood-stricken Mindanao.

“I released the P265 million to make sure that the response is immediate and maramdaman agad ng tao na mayroon silang tulong, maramdaman nilang – mayroon silang gagamitin sa pangangailangan nila,” the President said.

Of the amount, the provinces of Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, Agusan del Sur, Davao de Oro received P30 million each while the provinces of Surigao del Sur and Maguindanao del Sur received P25 million each.

The cities of Butuan and Davao and the province of Davao Occidental received P20 million while the province of Agusan del Norte received P15 million.

The provinces of Cotabato and Bukidnon received P10 million each.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, the amount is apart from the emergency fund transfer given by the government to the affected families in the region.

The President, who led a situation briefing in Davao City on Wednesday, also ordered government agencies to fast-track the clearing operations for affected roads, to allow the immediate delivery of aid and relief to the affected areas, and to provide calamity-stricken areas with sufficient potable water.

Since early this year, parts of Mindanao have been hit by flooding caused by rains brought about by the shear line and trough of a low pressure area.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has said, as of Tuesday, the number of people who died due to the flooding increased to 18.