Pasig River Ferry service resumes only short-distance trips amid water hyacinth problem in Pasig River

(Eagle News) — The Pasig River Ferry Service (PRFS) will only run short-distance trips in Metro Manila because of the ongoing cleanup of water hyacinths in Pasig River, according to the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Thursday, Oct. 8.

“The PRFS will operate in short distance trips from Pinagbuhatan in Pasig to Santa Ana in Manila,” the MMDA said in a statement.

These ferry stations would not be included in the operational route: Maybunga Ferry Station in Pasig City; Pureza PUP Ferry Station in Santa Mesa, Manila; Lawton in Quiapo, Manila; and Escolta in Binondo, Manila; and Plaza Mexico in Intramuros, Manila.

The short distance trips of the Pasig River Ferry would be from the Nagpayong Ferry Station in Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City to Sta. Ana, Manila.

From Nagpayong Ferry Station, the next stop would be San Joaquin Ferry Station in Pasig, followed by Guadalupe Station in Makati, Hulo in Mandaluyong, Valenzuela in Makati, Lambingan in Manila, and Santa Ana, Manila – and vice versa.

The MMDA earlier said that the Pasig River Ferry Service had been suspended since Saturday because of the water hyacinths in Pasig river that are affecting its operations.

It said that it usually collects an average of 150 cubic meters or five to seven truckloads of water hyacinths per day.