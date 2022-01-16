Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor made the announcement in a Facebook post.

He said, so far, he was experiencing sore throat, fever, and body aches.

He said he would continue working remotely while in isolation for seven days.

Sotto urged the public to take care, and ensure a strengthened immune system.

He also urged the public to be responsible.

“Kung may sintomas wag na munang lumabas,” he said.

On Saturday, the Philippines reported a new record-high 39,004 additional COVID-19 cases.

On the same day, Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire acknowledged there was a community transmission of the highly transmissible Omicron variant in Metro Manila.

She said that the Philippines has yet to see the peak of COVID-19 cases despite the increasing number of people getting infected.

According to the DOH official, the peak may happen at the end of the month or “even later in the second week of February.”