Pasig confirms two COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday, March 9, confirmed Pasig’s two novel coronavirus cases.

In a Facebook post, Sotto said of the two, one was not a resident but was confined in The Medical City, while the other was a resident currently confined in a private hospital outside Pasig.

It was unclear if the two cases were among the four additional cases confirmed by the Department of Health on Sunday night.

Sotto said the local government unit was “closely coordinating” with the DOH.

“The hospitals are secure,” he said.

He said the city was also implementing precautionary measures based on DOH and World Health Organization guidelines.

These, he said, included but were not limited to contact tracing, dedicated response teams observing proper protocol, disinfection of public spaces, cancellation of all public events and gatherings and the putting on hold of applications for permits for large private events.

The DOH has said the Philippines has 10 COVID-19 cases so far.