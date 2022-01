(Eagle News) — Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano has tested positive for COVID-19 anew.

According to the Pasay City Public Information Office, Rubiano tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

She took the test after having a sore throat.

The PIO said she is now in an isolation facility.

The PIO said the mayor will hold meetings online while she recovers.

Calixto-Rubiano first tested positive for COVID-19 in February.