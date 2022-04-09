Parts of Visayas, Mindanao still under Signal No. 1 as “Agaton” remains almost stationary

(Eagle News)–Parts of Visayas and Mindanao are still under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression “Agaton” remains almost stationary over the eastern seaboard of Eastern Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao, and Bucas Grande Islands, in particular, are under the alert level, with the center of “Agaton” located 125 kilometers east southeast of Guiuan.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Today until tomorrow early morning, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, meanwhile, are expected over Masbate, Sorsogon and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA said “Agaton” is forecast to intensify into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours.