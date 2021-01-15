Part of Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 officially opens to public today

Select areas for free until February 1

(Eagle News) — The main road of the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 (MMSS3) officially opens to the public today.

The Department of Transportation said in a statement that motorists can enjoy all access points and seven lanes on select areas for free until February 1, 2021.

The road was officially inaugurated on Thursday, Jan. 14.

President Rodrigo Duterte himself was guest of honor in the opening of the road that aims to help decongest traffic in Metro Manila especially on EDSA and other major roads such as C-5.

With the opening, motorists can experience reduced travel time from Buendia to Balintawak–from 2 hours to 15 to 20 minutes.

The target completion of the construction of ramps under the MMSS3 project is June 2021.

“Today, through the hard work and cooperation of (Department of Public Works and Highways), CITRA Central Expressway Corporation (CCEC), and San Miguel Holdings Corporation, we finally open this 19 kilometers segment of skyway which runs from Buendia to Makati to NLEX and here in Balintawak,” President Duterte said.

Public Works Secretary Mark Villar thanked SMC President Ramon Ang for the completion of the project, and the Toll Regulatory Board through DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade.

According to Villar, Tugade played a critical role in the right of way acquisition of the project.