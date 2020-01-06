Entertainment, Entertainment - International

‘Parasite’ wins Golden Globe for best foreign language film

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Bong Joon-ho poses in the press room with award for Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language for “Parasite” during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP

LOS ANGELESUnited States  (AFP)  — South Korea’s “Parasite,” a vicious satire about the rich-poor divide, on Sunday won the Golden Globe for best foreign language film, edging out a top crop of nominees.

“Wow, amazing, unbelievable,” gushed director Bong Joon-ho as he accepted the award.

“Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”

The film bested France’s “Les Miserables,” Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory,” Chinese-American family drama “The Farewell” and France’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.”

 

