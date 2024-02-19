Papua New Guinea police authorized “any level of force” to stop tribal clashes

PORT MORESBY, Feb 19, 2024 (AFP) Papua New Guinea is deploying additional security personnel to a region where dozens were killed in a suspected ambush, police said Monday, adding the reinforcements would be authorised to use “to use any level of force required”.

The suspected ambush of tribal fighters by a rival clan occurred in the highlands near the village of Wapenamanda, about 600 kilometres (370 miles) northwest of the capital Port Moresby.

Police Commissioner David Manning called the incident a “disgraceful act of barbarity” and announced “targeted operations” were under way to “restore law and order”.

“These personnel have clear instructions that are to use any level of force required to prevent further violence and payback,” he said.

“This includes the use of up to deadly force when the lives of civilians or security personnel are threatened.”