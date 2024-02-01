Papua New Guinea inks new police deal with Australia

PORT MORESBY, Feb 1, 2024 (AFP) – Australia will plough millions more dollars into Papua New Guinea’s police force under a four-year deal designed to underscore a “traditional” security partnership in the face of growing Chinese influence.

Canberra will spend about US$25 million on renovating and expanding police barracks and housing, according to the deal revealed late Wednesday.

The investment represents a bid to help the beleaguered police force, while cementing long-standing security ties that appear increasingly fragile.

The announcement comes just days after it emerged that China had offered to train and equip Papua New Guinea’s thinly stretched police force — which currently numbers just a few thousand officers in a country of almost 10 million people.

Police stations are often dilapidated, with paint peeling from the walls and overwhelmed officers lacking even basic supplies.

Beijing’s offer raised the prospect of Chinese security personnel deploying to a country just a few dozen kilometres (miles) off Australia’s northern coast — something that would sound alarm bells in Canberra.

“PNG and Australian police are working more closely today than at any other time in our bilateral history,” Papua New Guinea’s police commissioner David Manning said, hailing the “traditional bilateral” partnership with Australia.

Papua New Guinea’s foreign minister this week suggested that the government may reject China’s offer of help, which would mimic controversial assistance to the neighbouring Solomon Islands.

“This offer is being carefully assessed as we do not want to duplicate or compromise agreements already in place with our traditional security partners Australia and the United States,” Justin Tkatchenko said.

“It is not going to be the end of the world if we do not come to an understanding or agreement with China.”

The Pacific island nation struck separate security agreements with the United States and Australia last year.

Papua New Guinea’s prime minister is due to visit Australia and address parliament on February 8.

Australia is by far Papua New Guinea’s largest donor, but Chinese firms have made solid inroads into markets in the impoverished but resource-rich nation.