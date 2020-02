(Eagle News)–Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo recently visited the wake of the mother of Vice President Leni Robredo.

In pictures released by the Office of the Vice President to the media on Thursday, Feb. 27, Panelo was seen talking to Robredo at the wake of Salvacion Gerona in Naga City.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte said he condoled with Robredo’s family and sent flowers to them.

Gerona passed away last week.

The cause of her death was not specified.