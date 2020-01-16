Panelo to have one-on-one interview with President Duterte again

(Eagle News) — Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo is set to have a one-on-one interview with President Rodrigo Duterte again.

In an interview, Panelo said the interview was tentatively set on Jan. 22.

“Ang sabi niya kasi sa akin eh, ‘I want to discuss many things and I want the Filipino people to listen to what I’m going to say,’ Lahat na current issues,” Panelo said.

Panelo first interviewed Duterte on television in September 2018.

During the interview, Duterte talked about a variety of issues, including the martial law in Mindanao and then-Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.