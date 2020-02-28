Panelo: All Cabinet members support President Duterte’s decision to end VFA

(Eagle News)–All Cabinet members support President Rodrigo Duterte’s foreign policy decisions, including the abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement.

This was the response of Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo to Senator Panfilo Lacson’s allegations some Cabinet members expressed apprehensions over the revocation of the agreement that governs the conduct of American soldiers in the country as they conduct military exercises with their Philippine counterparts.

“Yung mga nakausap namin, more or less, halos unanimous naman sila na not really against but mayroon silang mga apprehensions, mayroon silang reservations doon sa pag-terminate,” Lacson had said, without giving names.

The Palace has said President Duterte was no longer interested in forging military pacts with other countries.

But Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez said he and US Ambassador Sung Kim were trying to find ways to craft another deal.

“We are now in the process of trying to find ways and means to be able to see how we can either come out with something similar perhaps again… still following the President’s thinking about the sovereignty issue,” Romualdez had said in a forum in Makati.