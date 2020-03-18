Europe, International

Pandemic could make another 25 million jobless: UN

Dawn breaks over Manhattan as the city struggles to contain the number of coronavirus cases on March 18, 2020, in New York City. Across the city businesses, schools and places of work have been shutting down leading to empty streets and quiet neighborhoods. New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has threatened to call for a ‘shelter-in-place’ order as Manhattan continues to see a rise in cases of the virus. World wide, 200,000 people have now contracted COVID-19. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP

GENEVA, Switzerland (AFP) — The COVID-19 pandemic will significantly increase global unemployment, pushing up to nearly 25 million more people out of work, the United Nations said Wednesday.

“The economic and labor crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic could increase global unemployment by almost 25 million,” the International Labour Organization said as it released a fresh study. It added however that an internationally coordinated policy response could “significantly lower” that number.

