Pandemic could make another 25 million jobless: UN

GENEVA, Switzerland (AFP) — The COVID-19 pandemic will significantly increase global unemployment, pushing up to nearly 25 million more people out of work, the United Nations said Wednesday.

“The economic and labor crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic could increase global unemployment by almost 25 million,” the International Labour Organization said as it released a fresh study. It added however that an internationally coordinated policy response could “significantly lower” that number.

