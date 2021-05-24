Panama temporarily closes land, sea, and river borders with Colombia

(Eagle News) — In Central America, Panama has closed the door to travelers trying to enter the country from Colombia.

The Panama national government, through a statement released by its foreign ministry, said it had to “temporarily suspend the entry into the national territory by land, sea and river routes of any person coming from the border with the Republic of Colombia, as of May 20, 2021.”

Panama only has a total of over 374,000 COVID-19 cases, and only 5,887 cases were active as of May 24, according to the worldometers.info. On the other hand, Colombia has over 3.2 million COVID-19 cases, and is reporting an average of over 16,000 new cases each day

Panama’s decision came after Colombia’s announcement that it reopened last Wednesday its land, river and sea borders with Brazil, Ecuador, Peru and Panama, which had been closed since March 17 last year.

EBC’s May Davila has that story in this Eagle News America report,