Panama bars entry of travelers from India due to Covid-19 surge

(Eagle News) — Beginning May 3, Panama will restrict the entry of travelers from India due to the surge of cases of Covid-19 in the Asian country.

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India is devastating the second most populous country in the world, with 1.35 billion inhabitants and adding more than 300,000 new infections every day.

The Minister of Health, Luis Francisco Sucre, reported that the entry restrictions measures for travelers from India will be the same as those being applied to South American countries.

As of May 3, the same measures will be applied to restrict entry to the country for all people who come from India or who have stayed in this country in the last 15 days.

Currently, the health authorities of Panama have established restrictions on travelers from South America due to the Brazilian variants of Covid-19.

These travelers must bring a PCR or negative antigen test with them a maximum of 48 hours before their arrival, and upon arrival in the country, a PCR or antigen test must be carried out at their own expense, prior to their immigration entry.

If the test result is negative, they must comply with isolation for five days at their home or in a hospital hotel.

However, if the test result is positive, an RT-PCR test must be performed, an analysis typing test, and comply with a quarantine for 14 days in a hospital hotel for Covid-19 travelers.

(Eagle News Service)