Panama announces 30% to 50% discount on electricity rate

Eagle News — During the coronavirus pandemic, millions of people around the world are without jobs and without substantial finances to provide for their needs and basic necessities.

Panamanian President, Laurentino Cortizo, has announced that for a million La Autoridad Nacional de los Servicios Públicos (ASEP) customers, there will be a 30% to 50% discount from their electricity bill starting from April. This discount will continue to be in effect till June.

The President also reassured Panamanians that during the entire National State of Emergency decree, that there will be no electricity or water shut offs.

If you are currently living in Panama and would like to know more about the discount, visit ASEP website by clicking here.