Pampanga Rep. Mikey Arroyo positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Pampanga Rep. Mikey Arroyo has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Arroyoo said the results were based on an antigen he took on Monday morning, Jan. 10.

“I’m [asymptomatic] for now and have gotten in touch with a doctor to take care of me,” he said.

He said he has so far been advised to undergo home isolation in Pampanga and take anti-COVID-19 drug molnupiravir and vitamins.

Metro Manila is so far under a COVID-19 alert level 3.

The Department of Health has said the Philippines is at a high risk for COVID-19.