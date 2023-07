The entire province of Pampanga has been placed under a state of calamity by the Provincial Board, following the endorsement of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), headed by Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda. The measure was approved in light of the consequences brought about by the southwest monsoon, which was further intensified by the impacts of typhoons Egay and Falcon.

(Provincial Information Office of Pampanga / Eagle News)