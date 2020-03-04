Pamahalaan, masaya sa report na kontrolado ng PHL ang pagkalat ng COVID-19

Ni Vic Somintac

Eagle News Service

(Eagle News) — Ipinagmamalaki ng Malacanang ang assessment ng World Health Organization (WHO) na sa loob ng dalawang linggo ay kontrolado pa rin ng Pilipinas ang pagkalat ng coronavirus disease (COVID- 19) sa bansa.

Sa Laging Handa briefing sa Malacanang, sinabi ni Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar na nangunguhulugan lamang na epektibo ang sistema na ipinapatupad ng Inter Agency Task Force on Infectious Disease sa pangunguna ng Department of Health (DOH)

Inihayag ni Andanar na bagmat maganda ang pagtugon ng pamahalaan sa pagkontrol sa pagkalat ng COVID-19 sa bansa hindi dapat na maging kampante dahil patuloy pa rin itong kumakalat sa ibat-ibang lugar sa mundo.

Niliwanag ni Andanar na mananatiling vigilant ang gobyerno laban sa COVID 19.

“Let me begin by commending everyone, for doing a good job. The World Helath Organization recently cited the Philippines as one of the countries that had not reported a new case of the corona virus disease for more than two weeks now. This is no time to celebrate however as there is still much work that needs to be done at some parts of the globe where local transmission has been prevelent,” ayon sa kanya.

“With us, we cannot let our guards down and lull ourselves into complacency. We have to remain vigilant, prepared and united in combatting this global health emergency. Simply put we have to be laging handa, always prepared, from knowing the alert levels to safety precautions and preventive measures plus government interventions,” sabi pa niya.

Batay sa record ng WHO mabilis ang pagkalat ng COVID 19 sa mga bansang Japan, South Korea at Italy.