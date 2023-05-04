Palestinian woman shot dead after stabbing Israel soldier: army

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories, May 4, 2023 (AFP) – Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian woman in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said, in what the army called a “stabbing attack”.

Iman Odeh, 26, was “killed by a bullet to the chest fired by the occupation soldiers in Huwara, south of Nablus,” a ministry statement said.

The Israeli army said an assailant stabbed a soldier, who was “lightly injured” and taken to hospital for treatment. The attacker was “neutralised”, it added.

Huwara was the scene of a rampage by dozens of Israeli settlers in February in which more than 350 Palestinians were injured and dozens of homes and vehicles torched in revenge for the killing of two settlers.

Thursday’s violence came just hours after an Israeli raid on Nablus in which security forces shot dead three Palestinians blamed for killing a British-Israeli woman and two of her daughters in the West Bank last month.

With the latest deaths, 106 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so far this year.

Nineteen Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP count based on official sources from the two sides.

These figures include combatants as well as civilians, and, on the Israeli side, include three members of the Arab minority.