Palawan, Camiguin, Davao Occidental, Dinagat Islands, Tawi-Tawi, Sulu under Alert Level 3 starting Jan. 28

Alert Level 3 in these areas effectve until Feb. 15, 2022

(Eagle News) – Six more provinces were placed under Covid Alert Level 3 that would take effect today, Friday, January 28. These are Palawan, Camiguin, Davao Occidental, Dinagat Islands, Tawi-Tawi and Sulu, according to Malacanang.

Acting presidential spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has approved the escalation of alert level status of these provinces noting the rise in Covid-19 cases in these areas. An alert level is escalated if there is also an increase in health care utilization rate.

“The said escalation shall take effect on Friday, January 28, 2022 until February 15, 2022,” Nograles said in a statement.

The new alert level status on the other hand of Metro Manila and other areas would be announced by the IATF over the weekend.

Currently, Metro Manila is under Alert Level 3, but Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said this could be lowered to Alert Level 2 if new Covid-19 cases in the National Capital Region would continue to go down.

The NCR is currently the area with the most vaccinated population, contributing to the lowering of new cases and decreasing health care utilization rate.

The NCR Plus areas composed of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal are under Alert Level 3 until Jan. 31.

Four provinces — Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, and Northern Samar — were escalated to Alert Level 4 on January 21.

If an area is placed under Alert Level 4, the health care utilization rate has breached 70 percent, and it also means that the areas has recorded a high two-week growth and elevated average daily attack rates (ADAR).

(Eagle News Service)