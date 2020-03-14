Palace: Workers employed, self-employed in M. Manila allowed entry during NCR community quarantine provided proof of employment, business is presented

(Eagle News)–People who work in Metro Manila but who live outside will be allowed to travel in and out of the National Capital Region when the community quarantine starts.

“All workers, whether employed or self-employed, will be provisionally allowed to travel to and from NCR (National Capital Region), subject to review by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) if public health considerations so warrant,” the community quarantine guidelines issued by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea in a memorandum released on Saturday, March 14, said.

Workers, however, shall provide proof of employment and/or business to be presented at border checkpoints.

The guidelines were issued after President Rodrigo Duterte imposed a community quarantine on Metro Manila as a precaution against the 2019 coronavirus disease.

The Philippines has so far recorded 64 confirmed COVID-19 cases.