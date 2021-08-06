Palace warns LGUs: Don’t let vaccination drives become “super spreader events”

(Eagle News) – Malacanang again reminded local government units (LGUs) not to allow COVID-19 vaccination events, especially during the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) period in Metro Manila, to become “super spreader events.”

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said vaccination events in the communities “should not endanger lives” of those who want to be vaccinated.

This was amid reports of gatherings of people in Manila, Las Pinas and Antipolo City where social distancing protocols were disregarded.

Roque reminded LGUs of the directives of President Rodrigo Duterte that there should be crowd control, and the people waiting to have their vaccines should not wait in long lines, and that they should have assured vaccination slots.

“Huwag naman po natin gawing super spreader events ang ating bakunahan because ang bakuna po will save lives – it should not endanger lives,” he said on Thursday in a press briefing.

Roque said that people should enlist for vaccines, discouraging walk-ins.

“Pinapaalala lamang namin na huwag sayangin ang pagkakataon magpabakuna, magpalista sa inyong LGU. At sa mga LGU po ha, gawing maayos at efficient ang pagbabakuna, huwag pahirapan ang taumbayan,” he said.

“Iwasan natin ang pagdagsa ng mga tao, sabihin ang kinakailangang impormasyon tulad ng schedule at ang available slots. Sundin po natin ang curfew hours, siguraduhing may crowd control,” he stressed.

Roque stresses that vaccination would continue even during ECQ-

He also clarified that there would still be mass vaccination even during ECQ in Metro Manila. People who crowded several vaccination sites in the capital initially thought that they won’t be able to leave their homes, or enter in establishments such as grocery stores, if they don’t have vaccines.

Roque said that this is not true and pointed to malicious fake news that have resulted in people flocking to vaccination centers although they did not register for slots.

-“Fake news” being circulated, says Roque-

“Sa tingin ko po may mga nagpapakalat talaga ng fake news. Mayroon po talagang walang matinong ginagawa sa buhay nila, ewan ko ba ho bakit hindi pa sila ma-COVID ‘no. Pero anyway, huwag po kayong maniwala sa fake news,” he said.

“Kaya nga po patuloy po ang serbisyo ng lahat ng government communication entities dahil importante po sa panahon ng pandemya, sa panahon ng lockdown malaman ninyo ang katotohanan. Wala pong katotohanan ang sinasabi na kapag walang bakuna hindi makakakuha ng ayuda at hindi makakalabas ng bahay,” he added.



(Eagle News Service)