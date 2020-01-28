Palace to probe prostitution rings allegedly patronized by POGO workers

(Eagle News) — The Palace on Tuesday, Jan. 28, said it would probe what is said to be the proliferation of prostitution rings supposedly patronized by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators workers.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo issued the statement after the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality launched a probe into the reports on the same day.

During the hearing, Senator Risa Hontiveros, committee chair, showed what she said was a group chat where the Chinese nationals who supposedly offered their services to the POGO workers sent messages.

A woman who said she was offered a job as a masseuse but was eventually sold as a sex slave for the POGO workers was also presented during the hearing. With Meanne Corvera