Palace tells parents to enlist children aged 12 to 17 for COVID vaccination that will start by October

President Duterte approves vaccination of children and general population by October, says Roque

(Eagle News) – Malacanang is encouraging parents to enlist their children aged 12 to 17 years old for COVID-19 vaccines after President Rodrigo Duterte approved the administration of vaccines for children and for the general population by October.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced the President’s approval of vaccination for children and for the rest of the population not covered by the previous classification of A1 to A5 groups.

Roque said the vaccination of children and the general population would start by October.

“Ang good news po: Inaprubahan na po ni Presidente ang pagbabakuna sa general population simula po ng buwan ng Oktubre,” he said.

“At magsisimula na rin po ang ating pagbabakuna ng ating mga kabataan, pero ang ating hinihikayat ngayon ay magpa-master listing na po ang mga magulang ng mga kabataan para mapalistahan na ang mga kabataan kapag nagsimula na po tayo,” he said.

“Inaasahan po nating magsisimula rin tayo sa buwan ng Oktubre; aprubado na rin po iyan ng ating Presidente.”

-Vaccination of general population to also start by October-

Earlier, President Duterte in his Talk to the People on Sept. 27, said that children and the general population would be vaccinated hopefully by October.

So far, the vaccines which already have an emergency use authority (EUA) for children aged 12 to 17 are Pfizer and Moderna. The Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had revised the EUA for Pfizer and Moderna to include those in this age group.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., had earlier recommended the start the vaccination of children by mid-October, citing the increasing vaccine supplies being delivered to the country. He said around 100 million vaccine doses are expected by October.

Roque said that those belonging to the A1 to A3 groups would still be prioritized and would have fast access lanes. The A1 refers to the health frontliners and their family; A2 refers to the elderly, and the A3 group are those with comorbidities.

“Iyong mga A1, A2, A3 hindi naman po mawawala ang kanilang priority. Magkakaroon po tayo ng express lane para sa kanila,” he said.

“Pero ang importante lang dahil nandiyan na po ang supply at ang naging problema naman natin dati ay kakulangan ng supply, ngayong maraming supply eh sisimulan na po natin ang bakunahan ng general population.”

(Eagle News Service)