Palace tells LGUs to pass ordinance that would penalize selling of “vaccine slots”

Roque, Dizon stress those trying to sell vaccine slots, and COVID jabs would be penalized

(Eagle News) — Malacanang directed local government units to pass an ordinance that would penalize persons who will sell their vaccine slots, as it warned others trying to sell vaccines online.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said passing such ordinances is part of the government’s effort to address illegal selling of the COVID-19 vaccines that are being given for free to the population.

Malacanang called on LGUs to be more vigilant so as to ensure that selling of vaccine slots by residents in their areas to somebody else would not happen. There should also be a stricter process of checking the identity of the person scheduled for vaccination

The Palace earlier said that all those found to be selling vaccines, or their vaccine slots, would be punished. The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) are already investigating the matter.

“Ang panawagan nga natin sa mga lokal na pamahalaan ay kung puwede rin magpasa sila ng ordinansa na magpapataw ng parusa doon sa magbebenta ng slots para malinaw po na mayron tayong legal na basehan para parusahan ang mga taong gumagawa ng ganito,” he said in a Palace press briefing on Tuesday, May 24.

-Selling of vaccine slots and shots could put in peril PHL compliance to COVAX protocol-

Malacanang, in a release, said that “selling vaccination slots is not allowed as it goes against the principle of equitable vaccine distribution and may compromise the country’s obligation with the COVAX Facility on the basis of equitable distribution of vaccines.”

“Kapag ikaw po ay bumili ng slot, ibig sabihin iyong mga may pera ang mauuna at mapapahamak po pati iyong ating obligasyon sa COVAX facility na dapat on the basis of equitable distribution ang ting pagbabakuna,” Roque said.

“In terms of legal basis, pinag-aaralan ko nga po anong legal basis diyan, the closest I can think of are forms of swindling kasi hindi naman dapat binebenta yung slot, at pupwede yung paglabag ng ating FDA (Food and Drug Administration) law, pinagaaralan po natin yan.”

-COVID-19 vaccines are for free-

Malacanang again stressed that all COVID-19 vaccines are free as these are covered by emergency use authorization from the FDA. Selling these vaccines would be against the law.

“Wala pang bakuna na covered ng commercial use authorization,” Roque stressed.

National Task Force Against COVID-19 Deputy Chief Implementer and Testing Czar Secretary Vivencio “Vince” Dizon also commended the quick action of local executives which sought the help of the NBI to investigate the alleged illicit selling of the vaccines.

He cited Mandaluyong Mayor Carmelita “Menchie” Abalos and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairperson Benjamin Abalos Jr. Manila City Mayor Francisco Domagoso also released a City Ordinance that clearly prohibited the said act.

“Hindi natin papayagan iyan, lahat iyan ay kailangang mahuli at maparusahan dahil lahat ng bakuna ay libre,” he said.

The government is set to start administering COVID-19 vaccines to the A4 or essential, and A5 or the indigent Filipinos by next week.

