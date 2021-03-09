Palace: Some 35,700 medical workers already vaccinated, over 463,500 doses deployed nationwide

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque holds a press briefing on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 (Screenshot of PCOO video)

(Eagle News) – Malacanang said that around 35,700 medical frontliners have already received vaccines, as it urged more health workers to get immunized against COVID-19 amid increasing number of cases.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Tuesday, March 9, said that at least 35,669 health workers have received vaccines, and more are getting vaccinated as there is higher confidence now in COVID-19 jabs.

Roque, however, did not mention the number of soldiers and policemen who had been vaccinated.

The Philippines currently has 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines, and 525,600 AstraZeneca doses, or a total of 1,125,600 vaccine doses

Roque said total vaccine sites nationwide reached 169. The number of vials or doses already distributed are 463,540, consisting of 379,840 Coronovac (Sinovac) doses and 83,700 AstraZeneca doses.

The data is as of 6 p.m. of Sunday, March 7, according to Roque.

Malacanang said that more vaccine doses will be arriving in the country including vaccines from Sinovac, Moderna, Novavax, Johnson and Johnson, and AstraZeneca. Roque did not mention Pfizer vaccines, but the World Health Organization (WHO) earlier said that around 117,000 doses of Pfizer shots will be delivered to the country for the frontliners

(Eagle News Service)