Palace says religious gatherings at 50 percent seating capacity of venues allowed under MGCQ

(Eagle News) — Malacanang announced on Thursday, June 4, that mass gatherings for religious services or purposes would now be allowed only in areas under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ), but limited to the 50 percent seating capacity of religious venues.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that this was arrived at during the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) yesterday, Wednesday, June 3. This was contained in IATF Resolution no. 43.

He said that this is good news for those wanting to attend religious services for a long time now.

“Kahapon po, sa mga lugar na MGCQ, uulitin ko po, sa mga MGCQ pa lamang, pupude na pong magkaroon ng mass gatherings para sa religious purposes pero po hanggang 50 percent lamang ng seating capacity,” Roque announced in a press briefing on Thursday, June 4.

“Marami pong matutuwa dyan sa balitang yan,” he added.

At present, since June 1, those areas outside the General Community Quarantine areas are all considered under MGCQ.

GCG areas where there is still a strict limitation on religious gatherings include Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Central Visayas, and Davao City, Zamboanga City. The provinces of Pangasinan and Albay are also under GCQ, so are Cebu City and Mandaue City.

In these areas, only a maximum of 10 persons can attend religious services inside homes as much as possible.

Outside of these areas, or those under MGCQ, religious services can be held provided attendees would be limited to 50 percent of the seating capacity of religious service venues.

The present quarantine protocols will take effect until June 15, 2020.

(Eagle News Service)