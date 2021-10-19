National

Palace says more areas in PHL under COVID alert level system starting Oct. 20 to 31

Alert levels to be implemented starting Oct 20 to 31, 2021, according to Malacanang (Screenshot of PCOO/RTVM video)

 

(Eagle News) — Malacanang announced the expansion of the alert level system in more areas of the country which will be in effect starting Wednesday, Oct. 20 until Oct 31.

Under Alert Level 4 are Negros Oriental in Region 7 (Central Visayas), and Davao Occidental in Region 11 (Davao Region).

Under Alert Level 3 are six areas, namely Cavite, Laguna, Rizal in Region 4-A; Siquijor in Central Visayas (Region 7); and Davao City and Davao del Norte in the Davao Region (Region 11).

Under Alert Level 2 are 11 areas:
Region 4-A – Batangas, Quezon Province, Lucena City;
Region 7 – Bohol, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cebu province;
Region 11 – Davao de Oro; Davao del Sur, and Davao Oriental

-Allowed percentages for opening of outdoor and indoor establishments-

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that these are the activities allowed under the alert level system:

For dine-in services –
10 percent for alert level 4; 30 percent for alert level 3; 50 percent for alert level 2 areas; and 100 percent allowed under alert level 1 for fully vaccinated individuals.

For outdoor dining services – 30 percent for Alert Level 4; 50 percent for alert level 3; 70 percent for alert level 2; and 100 percent allowed for alert level 1 areas provided that workers or employees are fully vaccinated.

The same allowed levels (for indoor and outdoor activities) are applicable for cinemas or movie houses, music and television productions; specialty exams; fitness studios, gyms and venues for non-contact exercises and sports.

 

Screenshot of Malacanang press briefing on Oct. 19, 2021 (Courtesy PCOO/RTVM)

