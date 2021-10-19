Palace says more areas in PHL under COVID alert level system starting Oct. 20 to 31

(Eagle News) — Malacanang announced the expansion of the alert level system in more areas of the country which will be in effect starting Wednesday, Oct. 20 until Oct 31.

Under Alert Level 4 are Negros Oriental in Region 7 (Central Visayas), and Davao Occidental in Region 11 (Davao Region).

Under Alert Level 3 are six areas, namely Cavite, Laguna, Rizal in Region 4-A; Siquijor in Central Visayas (Region 7); and Davao City and Davao del Norte in the Davao Region (Region 11).

Under Alert Level 2 are 11 areas:

Region 4-A – Batangas, Quezon Province, Lucena City;

Region 7 – Bohol, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cebu province;

Region 11 – Davao de Oro; Davao del Sur, and Davao Oriental

-Allowed percentages for opening of outdoor and indoor establishments-

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that these are the activities allowed under the alert level system:

For dine-in services –

10 percent for alert level 4; 30 percent for alert level 3; 50 percent for alert level 2 areas; and 100 percent allowed under alert level 1 for fully vaccinated individuals.

For outdoor dining services – 30 percent for Alert Level 4; 50 percent for alert level 3; 70 percent for alert level 2; and 100 percent allowed for alert level 1 areas provided that workers or employees are fully vaccinated.

The same allowed levels (for indoor and outdoor activities) are applicable for cinemas or movie houses, music and television productions; specialty exams; fitness studios, gyms and venues for non-contact exercises and sports.

(Eagle News Service)