Palace says full capacity for all activities, all establishments under Alert Level 1 under amended guidelines

But still subject to presentation of proof of full vaccination for “entry into indoor establishments”

(Eagle News) – Malacanang said all establishments and activities are now allowed at full capacity under the modified and more relaxed Alert Level 1 subject to presentation of proof of full vaccination.

This was after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases revised the guidelines on the nationwide implementation of alert level system for Covid-19 response on June 4, 2022.

“All private offices and workplaces, including public and private construction sites, may operate at full 100% capacity (consistent with national issuances on vaccination requirements for on-site work). However, they may continue to provide flexible and alternative work arrangements as deemed appropriate based on function or individual risk,” stated the revised guidelines.

It also stated 100 percent on-site workforce for all government agencies and instrumentalities.

Off-site work shall still be “under such work arrangements subject to relevant rules and regulations issued by the Civil Service Commission and the Office of the President.”

IATF also revised the guidelines so as to allow all establishments and activities with limited capacity in other alert levels to operate at 100 percent capacity under Alert level 1. But this is still subject to “the requirement of presentation of proof of full vaccination before participating in mass gatherings or entry into indoor establishments.”

The government is still requiring everybody to properly wear “well-fitted masks” at all times, “whether outdoors or in indoor private or public establishments, including in public transportation by land, air, or sea, except for the following instances:

1. Eating and drinking;

2. Participating in team and individual sports in venues where ventilation standards can be maintained;

3. Practicing outdoor sports/exercise activities where physical distance can be maintained.

“The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Saturday, June 4, 2022, amended the Guidelines on the Nationwide Implementation of Alert Level Systems for COVID-19 as the government pandemic task force recognizes the need to further identify the establishments and/or activities which are allowed to operate, or be undertaken in Alert Level 1,” Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar said.

“Having said this, IATF allowed full 100% capacity under Alert Level 1, subject to presentation of proof of full vaccination before participating in mass gatherings or entry into indoor establishments,” he noted.

Public transportation in areas under Alert Level 1 shall remain at full seating capacity.

“For intrazonal and interzonal travels involving public land transportation between an area with a higher alert level classification and an area under Alert Level 1, the passenger capacity shall be that which has the lower passenger capacity rate between the point of origin and point of destination,” the IATF guidelines read.

“ For aviation, maritime and rail public transport operating in and out of Alert Levels 1 areas, the passenger capacity will be at 100%. The use of acrylic and/or plastic dividers shall not be required,” it said.

Likewise, the use of the Safe, Swift and Smart Passage (S-PaSS) travel management system shall likewise not be required for interzonal travel to areas under Alert Level 1.

The government likewise advises “regular disinfection of high-risk areas such as but not limited to areas for gatherings, highly touched surfaces, and frequently visited areas such as entrance and exit points, restrooms, hallways, elevators using Food and Drug Administration (FDA)- approved disinfectants,” the IATF said.

“National government agencies and local government units endeavor to include health and safety in routine assessments to be conducted regularly,” it said.



-Metro Manila, other areas under Alert Level 1 until June 15-

According to Malacanang, the areas that are under Alert Level 1 from June 1 until 15, 2022 are the following:

National Capital Region: Caloocan City, City of Malabon, City of Navotas, City of Valenzuela, Pateros, City of Pasig, City of Marikina, Taguig City, Quezon City, City of Manila, City of Makati, City of Mandaluyong, City of San Juan, City of Muntinlupa, Parañaque City, City of Las Piñas, Pasay City

Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Kalinga, Mountain Province

Region I: Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan

Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, City Of Santiago, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino

Region III: Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales

Region IV-A: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Lucena City, Rizal

Region IV-B: Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa City, Romblon

Region V: Albay, Catanduanes, Naga City

Region VI: Aklan, Bacolod City, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Iloilo City

Region VII: Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City (Opon), Mandaue City, Siquijor

Region VIII: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, Tacloban City

Region IX: Zamboanga City

Region X: Bukidnon, Cagayan De Oro City, Camiguin, Iligan City, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental

Region XI: Davao City, Davao Oriental

CARAGA: Butuan City, Surigao Del Sur

Also, the following component cities and municipalities shall be placed under Alert Level 1;

Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet – Buguias, Tublay; Ifugao – Kiangan, Lagawe (Capital), Lamut

Region IV-A: Quezon – Atimonan, Candelaria, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Lucban, Mauban, Pagbilao, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, Sampaloc, San Antonio, Tiaong

Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro – Looc, Lubanga; Palawan – Cagayancillo, Culion

Region V: Camarines Norte – Basud, Capalonga, Daet (Capital), San Vicente; Camarines Sur – Bombon, Cabusao, Camaligan, Caramoan, Iriga City, Pamplona, Pili (Capital), Presentacion (Parubcan), San Fernando, Tigaon; Masbate – Balud, City of Masbate (Capital), Mandaon; Sorsogon – Barcelona, Bulusan, Casiguran, City of Sorsogon (Capital), Gubat, Irosin, Juban, Magallanes, Prieto Diaz, Santa Magdalena

Region VI: Antique – Anini-Y, San Jose (Capital), Sebaste, Tobias Fornier (Dao); Negros Occidental – Candoni, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona (Saravia), La Carlota City, Pulupandan, Sagay City, San Enrique

Region VII: Bohol – Batuan, Calape, Corella, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, San Isidro, San Miguel, Sevilla, Sikatuna, Tagbilaran City (Capital); Cebu – Alcoy, Borbon, City of Talisay, Oslob, Pilar, Santander, Tudela;

Negros Oriental – Amlan (Ayuquitan), Bacong, Dauin, Dumaguete City (Capital), Valencia (Luzurriaga), Zamboanguita

Region VIII: Leyte – Albuera, City of Baybay, Dulag, Javier (Bugho), La Paz, Matag-Ob, Matalom, Palo, Tunga, Villaba;

Northern Samar – Capul, Lapinig, Lavezares, San Antonio, San Jose, Victoria; Samar (Western Samar) – Marabut, Pagsanghan, Paranas (Wright), Tarangnan, Zumarraga

Region IX: Zamboanga Del Norte – Dapitan City, Dipolog City (Capital), Jose Dalman (Ponot), Labason, Piñan (New Piñan), Polanco, Rizal, Salug; Zamboanga Del Sur -Lapuyan, Mahayag, Molave, Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo); Zamboanga Sibugay – Buug, Diplahan, Ipil (Capital), Tungawan

Region X: Lanao Del Norte – Bacolod, Baroy, Lala, Linamon, Tubod (Capital)

Region XI: Davao De Oro – Montevista, Nabunturan (Capital), New Bataan; Davao Del Sur – Padada

Region XII: Cotabato (North Cotabato) – Antipas, Arakan, City of Kidapawan (Capital), President Roxas; South Cotabato – Banga, City of Koronadal (Capital), Polomolok, Santo Niño, Tantangan; Sultan Kudarat – City of Tacurong, Kalamansig, Lebak

CARAGA: Agusan Del Norte – Carmen, Jabonga, Kitcharao, Magallanes, Nasipit; Agusan Del Sur – Bunawan, Loreto, Prosperidad (Capital), San Francisco, Santa Josefa, Sibagat; Dinagat Islands – Cagdianao, Dinagat, Libjo (Albor), Loreto, Tubajon; Surigao Del Norte – General Luna, Mainit, Tagana-An

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Maguindanao – South Upi, Upi; Tawi-Tawi – Turtle Islands

-Areas under Alert Level 2-

Meanwhile, the following provinces, highly urbanized cities (HUCs), and independent component cities (ICCs) shall be placed under Alert Level 2, without prejudice to their respective component cities and municipalities which may be under a different Alert Level Classification.

Cordillera Administrative Region – Benguet, Ifugao

IV-A – Quezon

IV-B – Occidental Mindoro, Palawan

V – Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate, Sorsogon

VI – Antique, Negros Occidental

VII – Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental

VIII – Leyte, Northern Samar, Samar (Western Samar)

IX – City of Isabela, Zamboanga Del Norte, Zamboanga Del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay

X – Lanao Del Norte

XI – Davao De Oro, Davao Del Norte, Davao Del Sur, Davao Occidental

XII – Cotabato (North Cotabato), General Santos City (Dadiangas), Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat

CARAGA – Agusan Del Norte, Agusan Del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao Del Norte

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao – Basilan, Cotabato City, Lanao Del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi

